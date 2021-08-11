A fourth-round of severe weather? Tornado watch posted for much of Wisconsin, but not yet Illinois. If this storm cluster does move into Illinois, it would be much later this afternoon and tonight. Details to follow, stay tuned

 URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Tornado Watch Number 424
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   1215 PM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Extreme northeast Iowa
     The south central Upper Peninsula of Michigan
     Extreme southeast Minnesota
     Much of central Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 1215 PM
     until 800 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes likely
     Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
       mph likely
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3
       inches in diameter likely

   SUMMARY...Scattered supercell development is expected this afternoon
   along and ahead of a cold front moving toward central Wisconsin. 
   The storm environment is favorable for several tornadoes and very
   large hail near the size of baseballs with the initial supercells. 
   Some clustering of storms could occur later this afternoon, which
   would support an increasing threat for damaging wind swaths, some of
   which could be significant (near 75 mph).

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 75 statute miles
   east and west of a line from 15 miles northwest of Iron Mountain MI
   to 35 miles south of Lonerock WI. For a complete depiction of the
   watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.

