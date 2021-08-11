A fourth-round of severe weather? Tornado watch posted for much of Wisconsin, but not yet Illinois. If this storm cluster does move into Illinois, it would be much later this afternoon and tonight. Details to follow, stay tuned

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 424 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1215 PM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Extreme northeast Iowa The south central Upper Peninsula of Michigan Extreme southeast Minnesota Much of central Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 1215 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes likely Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph likely Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3 inches in diameter likely SUMMARY...Scattered supercell development is expected this afternoon along and ahead of a cold front moving toward central Wisconsin. The storm environment is favorable for several tornadoes and very large hail near the size of baseballs with the initial supercells. Some clustering of storms could occur later this afternoon, which would support an increasing threat for damaging wind swaths, some of which could be significant (near 75 mph). The tornado watch area is approximately along and 75 statute miles east and west of a line from 15 miles northwest of Iron Mountain MI to 35 miles south of Lonerock WI. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

