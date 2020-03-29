A few strong storms still possible, but activity beginning to wane.

Radar trends have displayed a general weakening of thunderstorms coverage and organization. However, stronger cells are still capable of producing damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado.
SUMMARY...Localized severe threat continues across eastern portions of ww73. However, if current trends continue ww may be canceled early. DISCUSSION...Earlier convection that developed along the eastern plume of steeper low-level lapse rates has progressed away from higher instability and lost updraft intensity. Lightning trends are notably down over the last hour and this is likely due to convection beginning to entrain poorer quality inflow. While strong shear remains supportive of organized convection, in the absence of robust updrafts the overall severe threat appears to be waning somewhat. Even so, a tornado can not be ruled out if new updrafts are able to organize.