A few rivers still in flood, but spotty showers allow waterways to continue a slow fall

Moderate flooding is forecast on the Fox River from McHenry to Algonquin and the Illinois River at LaSalle. Minor flooding continues on the Fox River south of Algonquin, along with segments on the Des Plaines River at Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines and at Shelby on the Kankakee River. Rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana with a few exceptions are in a slowly falling mode.

Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings and Advisories are depicted on the headlined map in light green with current stages (as of 7AM CDT this Monday morning) and flood forecasts below in the Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service.

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 15.33 07 AM Mon 0.60 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 6.16 06 AM Mon -0.51 Gurnee 7.0 7.58 06 AM Mon -0.76 MINOR Lincolnshire 12.5 13.14 07 AM Mon -0.76 MINOR Des Plaines 15.0 16.33 07 AM Mon -0.87 MINOR River Forest 16.0 13.74 07 AM Mon 0.01 ADVISORY Riverside 7.5 6.95 07 AM Mon 0.09 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 11.35 06 AM Mon -0.20 MODERATE Montgomery 13.5 13.51 07 AM Mon -0.10 MINOR Dayton 12.0 11.24 07 AM Mon 0.16 ADVISORY East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 16.59 06 AM Mon -0.26 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 8.98 07 AM Mon -0.39 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 8.57 07 AM Mon -0.35 Shorewood 6.5 3.70 07 AM Mon -0.28 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 6.76 06 AM Mon -0.60 Foresman 18.0 13.02 07 AM Mon -1.04 Chebanse 16.0 8.65 07 AM Mon -1.64 Iroquois 18.0 13.50 07 AM Mon -1.09 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 6.99 07 AM Mon -0.75 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 9.12 07 AM Mon 0.08 Kouts 11.0 10.44 07 AM Mon 0.17 Shelby 10.5 11.08 07 AM Mon 0.53 MINOR Momence 5.0 4.44 07 AM Mon -0.01 Wilmington 6.5 4.06 07 AM Mon -0.66 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 5.13 06 AM Mon -3.99 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 3.39 07 AM Mon -0.96 Munster (H 12.0 9.13 07 AM Mon -1.72 South Holland 16.5 11.36 07 AM Mon -2.09 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 4.48 07 AM Mon -2.18 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 5.21 07 AM Mon -0.78 Leonore 16.0 8.55 07 AM Mon -1.24 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 13.21 07 AM Mon -1.38 Ottawa 463.0 463.04 06 AM Mon -0.38 La Salle 20.0 28.13 07 AM Mon -0.37 MODERATE S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 4.38 07 AM Mon -0.28 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 7.04 06 AM Mon 0.70 ADVISORY Perryville 12.0 10.57 06 AM Mon -0.58 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 11.39 07 AM Mon -0.11 ADVISORY Rock River Rockton 10.0 7.68 06 AM Mon -0.50 Latham Park 9.0 7.82 06 AM Mon -0.41 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 2.84 07 AM Mon -0.99 Byron 13.0 11.71 07 AM Mon 0.99 ADVISORY Dixon 16.0 13.37 06 AM Mon 0.76 ADVISORY