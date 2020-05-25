A few rivers still in flood, but spotty showers allow waterways to continue a slow fall

Moderate flooding is forecast on the Fox River from McHenry to Algonquin and  the Illinois River at LaSalle. Minor flooding continues on the Fox River south of Algonquin, along with segments on the Des Plaines River at Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines and at Shelby on the Kankakee River. Rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana with a few exceptions are in a slowly falling mode.

Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings and Advisories are depicted on the headlined map in light green with current stages (as of 7AM CDT this Monday morning) and flood forecasts below in the Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    15.33  07 AM Mon   0.60

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     6.16  06 AM Mon  -0.51
Gurnee                 7.0     7.58  06 AM Mon  -0.76 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    13.14  07 AM Mon  -0.76 MINOR
Des Plaines           15.0    16.33  07 AM Mon  -0.87 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    13.74  07 AM Mon   0.01 ADVISORY
Riverside              7.5     6.95  07 AM Mon   0.09

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    11.35  06 AM Mon  -0.20 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.5    13.51  07 AM Mon  -0.10 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    11.24  07 AM Mon   0.16 ADVISORY

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.59  06 AM Mon  -0.26

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.98  07 AM Mon  -0.39

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.57  07 AM Mon  -0.35
Shorewood              6.5     3.70  07 AM Mon  -0.28

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     6.76  06 AM Mon  -0.60
Foresman              18.0    13.02  07 AM Mon  -1.04
Chebanse              16.0     8.65  07 AM Mon  -1.64
Iroquois              18.0    13.50  07 AM Mon  -1.09

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     6.99  07 AM Mon  -0.75

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     9.12  07 AM Mon   0.08
Kouts                 11.0    10.44  07 AM Mon   0.17
Shelby                10.5    11.08  07 AM Mon   0.53 MINOR
Momence                5.0     4.44  07 AM Mon  -0.01
Wilmington             6.5     4.06  07 AM Mon  -0.66

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     5.13  06 AM Mon  -3.99

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     3.39  07 AM Mon  -0.96

Munster (H            12.0     9.13  07 AM Mon  -1.72
South Holland         16.5    11.36  07 AM Mon  -2.09

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     4.48  07 AM Mon  -2.18

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     5.21  07 AM Mon  -0.78
Leonore               16.0     8.55  07 AM Mon  -1.24

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    13.21  07 AM Mon  -1.38
Ottawa               463.0   463.04  06 AM Mon  -0.38
La Salle              20.0    28.13  07 AM Mon  -0.37 MODERATE

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     4.38  07 AM Mon  -0.28

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     7.04  06 AM Mon   0.70 ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0    10.57  06 AM Mon  -0.58

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    11.39  07 AM Mon  -0.11 ADVISORY

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.68  06 AM Mon  -0.50
Latham Park            9.0     7.82  06 AM Mon  -0.41
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     2.84  07 AM Mon  -0.99
Byron                 13.0    11.71  07 AM Mon   0.99 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    13.37  06 AM Mon   0.76 ADVISORY

