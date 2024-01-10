CHICAGO — After Tuesday’s storm system dumped a mixture of snow, sleet and rain on Chicagoland — depending where you live — Wednesday should remain dry throughout the area, with a potential for light snow overnight into Thursday.

But more wintry weather is on the way into the weekend, with temperatures expected to plunge into the single digits on the heels of that system.

Wednesday will remain cloudy, but a northwest wind should keep any lingering lake-effect snow to the east side of Lake Michigan and away from our area. Temperatures should remain in the 30s, with wind chills into the 20s.

There is a chance of snow starting Wednesday night around 7 to 8 p.m. and increasing overnight into the Friday early-morning hours, along with possible freezing rain in some areas. However, that isn’t expected to be anything significant and should be gone by Thursday morning’s commute.

The big story, though, is that another big storm system is expected to make its way into the area starting Thursday night, with the impact to really hit by Friday.

Depending on temperatures, that system has the potential to dump significant snow on Chicagoland, with the threat of high winds and blowing snow a concern into Saturday morning.

Then, temperatures are expected to plunge into the single digits by Sunday and into next week, as the first bout of bitter cold this winter descends on the area.

Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy, SSW wind 10-15 mph, gusts to 20; 33 degrees



TONIGHT: Cloudy, 1-2 inches of snow, climbing temps, S wind 5-10 mph, gusts to 20; 28 degrees



TOMORROW: Mainly cloudy, W wind 5-15 mph, gusts 20; 30 degrees