A Christmas chill across the Chicago area this Friday morning

Temperatures and wind chills were fairly uniform across NE Illinois into NW Indiana this Christmas morning – temperatures generally in single digits and wind chills in the 5 to 10 below range. Snow was restricted to NW Indiana with what looks like will be 1-3 inches total in Porter County and 3-10 inches in La Porte and St. Joseph County, in fact there may end up being as much as 15 inches in northern St. Joseph County before the lake effect snow is expected to end later today.

Following is a list of area airport locations with their low temperature and coldest wind chills this morning:

Location/low temp/coldest wind chill

Aurora/Sugar Grove…6/-9

Morris/Washburn…7/-9

DeKalb…5/-11

Freeport…5/-14

Lansing…8/-7

Kankakee…7/-10

Joliet…8/-5

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…6/-10

Midway…9/-7

O’Hare…8/-7

Pontiac…7/-10

Palwaukee/Wheeling…9/-9

Rockford…9/-7

Rochelle…6/-11

Sterling/Rock Falls…6/-10

Waukegan…7/-7

Peru/Ottawa…8/-9

Gary IN…10/-7

Rensselaer IN…9/-9

Valparaiso IN…10/-6

Burlington WI…6/-11

Kenosha WI…8/-8

Janesville WI…7/-10



