Sunday: Cloudy with some areas of drizzle. W 5-10 mph. High mid 40s

Sunday Night: Overcast skies and building NW winds. WNW 10-20 mph. Low: 30

Monday: Blustery, cold & AM snow showers with falling temps. NW 15-25, G45 mph

Noon temp around 27

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine Tuesday with a high around 33. Back to near 40 on Wednesday with increasing clouds. Thursday is the Winter Solstice and we’ll end up in the mid 40s with a chance of evening rain showers. Chance of rain on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.