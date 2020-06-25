90-degree heat brings in potential for severe weather Friday

Temperatures in the 90s along with surging humidity levels could set the stage for some powerful thunderstorms in the next few days.

Storms are expected to initiate along a cold front over the upper Midwest Friday afternoon then move south into northern Illinois during the evening.

While the storms are likely to be scattered, the heaviest are capable of damaging wind gusts, (60-plus mph) large hail, and drenching downpours.

The storm cluster will shift southward across the metro area through the overnight hours of Saturday morning.

Local 1-2” rainfalls are not out of the question, if not higher in a few isolated locations.