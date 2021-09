CHICAGO — Despite the many benefits of an Obama Presidential Center in Jackon Park, fears remain over spiking real estate prices and gentrification in the surrounding neighborhoods.

While the Obamas and city officials broke ground on the new Presidential Center Tuesday, a group of concerned citizens, many of whom were life-long residents of neighborhoods like South Shore and Washington Park, spoke out amid fears rising rents would force them out.

"You can cut the ribbon but don't cut us out," said South Shore resident Dixon Romeo. "This is our community. We should be able to stay."