Dear Tom,How many times has Chicago's low temperature failed to drop below 80degrees?Brian Shefner, GurneeDear Brian,Overnight low temperatures of 80-degrees or higher are rare in Chicago,having occurred only 33 times in 20 different years, dating back to 1871,according to Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski.The most recent episode was a low of 81, on July 19, 2019. In those 20years, 13 years have recorded a single occurrence, and six years haverecorded two, including 1995 and 2012. The summer of 1916 soundly trouncesall other years with eight such days and includes the city's all-timehighest minimum of 85 on July 29, part of a five-day run from July 26-30. In1916, the city's official temperatures were taken downtown at the old U.S.Court House located at 219 S. Dearborn St.