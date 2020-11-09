76-degree high temp sets new record Sunday – string of daily 70-degree highs reaches 5

The 76-degree high registered at Chicago’s official O’Hare field observing site this Sunday afternoon established a new record high for November 8 – exceeding the old record of 73 set 89 years ago in 1931.

This also marked the 5th consecutive day with 70 degrees or higher, tying the old record of 5 straight 70-degree days set November 15 – 19, 1953. We are forecasting a high of 75 degrees Monday which would not only break the old record of 74 set back on November 9, 1999, but also establish a new record of 6 consecutive 70-degree days in November. At this point we are also forecasting a record high of 72 degrees for Tuesday (old record for November 10 is 71 in 1949), and in that case the record string of 70-degree days would extend to 7.