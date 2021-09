For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.

Monday forecast: Chance of early showers and thunderstorms, mostly up north. Partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s, near 80 by the Lake.

Extended outlook: Hazy sunshine on Tuesday with warmth continuing as temperatures approach 90 in the afternoon. Cooler and more comfortable temperatures are expected by Wednesday and Thursday before another warm-up by next weekend with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.