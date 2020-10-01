7-Day Forecast: The chill is on this weekend with rain Saturday, warmup next week

We’re in the coolest period since last May here in Chicago, and some further intensification of the cool air is on tap with 30s predicted inland Thursday night, darn close to frost levels in areas well away from the city and Lake Michigan.

This week’s Sunday through Saturday 7-day period is on track to come in nearly 12 degrees cooler than the comparable period a week ago. That’s quite a decline.

The weekend rain system is also still on, with forecasts suggesting Saturday night is likely to be the period most at risk for widespread rain. But a blend of models are still kicking out 60 percent chances for at least occasional rain Sunday.

Saturday precipitation probabilities

However, we continue to see a very consistent set of forecasts off three major global forecast models — the National Weather Service’s GFS, the European Centre model and the Environment Canada global model — indicating a major pattern change with much milder temps headed this way later next week and in the weekend which follows.

Most aggressive with the warming in the Weather Service’s GFS model, which indicates 80s are possible over that period.

More conservative takes on the warming come off other models, including the Weather Service’s ensemble model. But all say a substantial warmup over current temperature levels are coming.

Here’s the forecast for the 5 day commencing next Wed and running through the following Sunday. Temps from the Midwest and west move into ABOVE NORMAL TERRITORY.



