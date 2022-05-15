WGN-TV
by: Mike Janssen
Posted: May 15, 2022 / 10:05 PM CDT
Updated: May 15, 2022 / 10:05 PM CDT
Temps will be up & down the next 7 days. Showers could return Tue, followed by a better chance for showers Wed. As quick as we cool down, we warm up w/ summer like conditions by Fri. More showers Fri, followed by cooler temps next weekend. #Chicago #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/MSLjR8YAsN— Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) May 16, 2022
