CHICAGO (AP/WGN) — An Illinois judge barred and later nullified his decision to stop a divorced mother from seeing her 11-year-old son because she wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rebecca Firlit’s lawyer said the judge, not Firlit’s ex-husband, raised the issue during a recent child support hearing. They have been divorced for seven years and share custody of the boy, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Sunday, in what was called one of the first such rulings of its kind.