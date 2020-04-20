7-Day Forecast: Nice start followed by cooler week, warm Wednesday

A fairly mild Sunday turned cooler this afternoon. Some clouds are possible overnight, while it will be considerably colder. early turning cooler in the afternoon, especially near the lake.

After a sunny start to the day, clouds slowly increase Monday with a slight chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. It will be a little warmer, with a high near 60. Tuesday will likely be sunny but brisk, with a high near 50 – 10 degrees below normal.

Tuesday

High pressure dominates. Mostly sunny and cooler with brisk NNW winds 15-25 mph. High near 50, ten degrees below normal. A few scattered overnight clouds. Winds diminish and become light from the south.

Wednesday

Morning sun with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Chance for a late afternoon or evening shower with increasing rain chances overnight. Warmer high in the mid 60s. SW winds 15-25 mph weaken overnight.

Thursday

Morning rain showers continue into the afternoon. Mostly cloudy; seasonable high near 60. S winds turn NE 10-15 mph making it cooler near the lake. Rain ends late afternoon. Mostly cloudy overnight. NE winds.

