7-Day Forecast: Mostly sunny but relatively cool week ahead

Sunday, 5/3:

Things should turn colder toward Sunday evening and at night as a stronger cold front passes. Temperatures could dip to the low-mid 40s as winds shift NE.

Monday, 5/4:

Morning sun gives way to increasing cloudiness. High pressure to the north feeds noticeably cooler air into the area on NE winds of 10-20 mph. Highs mid-50s well inland; upper 40s lakeside. Chance of showers overnight.

Tuesday, 5/5:

Considerable cloudiness and cool with a few scattered light showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy overnight. Winds shift from the SE to the north later in the day 8-18 mph.

Wednesday, 5/6:

Partly cloudy, breezy winds out of the north and cool. Highs in the middle 50s. Fair skies overnight with diminishing winds.

Thursday, 5/7:

Mostly sunny and not quite as cool with highs around 60 degrees. Increasing clouds overnight with a chance of light rain toward morning. Light westerly winds shift east overnight.

Friday, 5/8:

Weather system passes to the south spreading rain across the area. Mostly cloudy and raw with a brisk NE wind off the lake. Temps in the low-mid 50s inland and 40s along the laket. NE winds 20-30 mph. Clearing at night

Saturday, 5/9:

Partly sunny and continued cool. Highs 40s at the lakefront, lowers 50s inland. Clear and cold overnight. Northerly winds.