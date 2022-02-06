7-Day Forecast: Milder temps with slight chance of snow midweek

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
The extended outlook calls for milder temps for several afternoons above freezing starting on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be below freezing, so some areas could see icy commutes.
