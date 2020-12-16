7-Day Forecast: Light snow moves in overnight, wet and chilly weekend

CHICAGO — After Chicago logged its coldest temperatures in more than nine months early Tuesday morning, lake-enhanced light snow will be heading our way tomorrow.

Cloud coverage has increased and the cloud deck is lowering and thickening Tuesday as East-Northeast winds blowing across the surface of Lake Michigan cool and rise, causing snow to begin to take shape into the Chicago metro area.

Some light “system” snow will spread northward into the southern half of the metro area in the pre-dawn and morning hours Wednesday.

Light snows ranging from a trace to 1.5” are likely, while they will be supplemented by moisture from Lake Michigan in lakeside counties Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Canadian regional model forecast for snow Wednesday