CHICAGO — While Chicago fell just short of breaking the record-high temperature Wednesday, the city has still logged 29 days of 90 degrees or hotter.

What's more, WGN meteorologist Mark Carroll said the average temperature since climatological summer began on June 1 has been 76.5 degrees, making this the hottest summer on the books so far. The previous record through today’s date was set in 1955, with an average of 76.3 degrees.