Following is a list of updated snowfall totals received approximately between 8 and 10AM CST this Tuesday morning and an updated total received between 11AM and 1PM. Well south of Interstate-80 totals of generally an inch along with a layer of glaze have occurred, the snowfall increasing as you go north to a maximum band of 6-inch-plus snowfall along and north of Interstate-88, then decreasing to around 3 to 4-inches along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. Higher amounts also will be occurring due to lake-enhanced snowfall along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline.

Location/storm total snowfall (Inches)Evanston...6.1St. Charles...6.0Streamwood...5.6Oak Park...5.0Elgin...5.0Mt. Prospect...5.0DeKalb...5.0Des Plaines...4.8Lake Villa...4.8Sugar Grove...4.8Elk Grove Village...4.6Hoffman Estates...4.5Highwood...4.7Clarendon Hills...4.5Libertyville...4.4Schaumburg...4.3Winnebago...4.1Downers Grove...4.0Glenview...4.0McHenry...4.0Freeport...4.0Midway...3.9Waukegan...3.8Oak Lawn...3.0Rockford...3.5Roselle...3.5Wheaton...3.5Franklin Park...3.5Mundelein...3.5Bull Valley...3.4O’Hare...3.1Long Lake...3.0Lemont...2.5Plainfield...2.5Joliet...2.2Oak Forest...2.1Park Ridge...2.1Mokena...1.8Morris...1.5Crown Point IN...1.4Coal City...1.2Dwight...1.0New Lenox...0.7Herscher....0.6Manhattan...0.5

Added reports between 11Am and 1PM...Location/storm total snowfall (inches)Roselle...7.0Schaumburg...6.8St. Charles...6.8Palatine...6.7Libertyville...6.7Glenview...5.9O’Hare...5.8 (Official Chicago total)Streamwood...5.6Oak Park...5.0Morton Grove...4.7West Chicago...4.0Midway...4.0Elmhurst...3.7Richmond...3.5Cary...3.3Marengo...3.3Oswego...3.2Palos park...3.0Addison...3.0Romeoville...2.4Peru...2.1Chesterton, IN...2.0Homewood...2.0Gary, IN...1.9Munster, IN...1.8Valparaiso, IN..1.8Monee...1.3Watseka...quarter-inch of glazeCarbon Hill...0.10-inch glazeHerscher...0.10-inch glazeRemington, IN...0.10-inch glazeMt. Ayr, IN...0.10-inch glazeWheatfield, IN...0.10-inch glazeDeMotte, IN...0.10-inch glaze