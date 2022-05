Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

The extended outlook calls for more clouds on Tuesday with some possible sprinkles/showers very late in the day. Rain at times and possible thunderstorms overnight into a soggy Wednesday. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. A few showers here and there to finish out the week on Thu and early Fri but temps warming into the low 70s. Near 80 for the start of the Memorial Day weekend.