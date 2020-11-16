7-Day Forecast: Clear but seasonably chilly start to the week, rain returns next weekend

CHICAGO — Monday’s weather should be pretty quiet, with plenty of sunshine and some cloud cover in the afternoon and high temperatures around 50 degrees.

Typical November weather starts the week off with a string of sunny days and temperatures reaching highs in the 40s with lows around 30 degrees.

Things become breezy mid-week as more southerly winds push our highs into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon, Staying breezy on Thursday as temperatures reach the lower 60s.

Just when you think you get weather figured out, highs reach the upper 50s Friday with a few showers possible during the late evening hours.

Weather moving in brings a chance for scattered showers on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s and showers are likely here for Sunday as temperatures drop as well.

