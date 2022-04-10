Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

The extended outlook calls for partly sunny skies in the afternoon on Tuesday and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms look to develop by the evening which doesn’t time out well for the White Sox home opener. Wednesday looks to be soggy with rain at times and a chance of thunderstorms in the later part of the day, some of those storms in Iowa and northern Illinois could be strong to severe by the evening hours. Thursday looks very soggy in the morning with showers tapering off in the afternoon.