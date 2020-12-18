7-Day Forecast: After a mild weekend, arctic blast brings cold temperatures ahead of Christmas Eve

CHICAGO — Chicago has gone a long time without a daytime high below 32 degrees, but a cold blast arriving late next week appears likely to bring the first sub-freezing days of the season and potentially a single-digit Christmas morning.

Our WGN meteorological colleague Mark Carroll points out Chicago’s current lack of a sub-freezing daytime high makes 2020 only the 9th year of the past 150 (dating back to 1871) which has gone this far into a new cold season without a single sub-32-degree high temperature.

The change to colder weather around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is a week out, so details aren’t yet carved in stone.

The saving grace is the heart of the bitter chill may make an expeditious exit by the weekend which follows, although cold temperatures will continue on the other side.

But it’s still looking like the low pressure expected to spin up on the cold blast’s front side is to deliver its snow to the Upper Midwest, but not to Chicago.

UPPER AIR NEXT MON EVENING AT 6PM—The trough in western Canada is the beginning of next week’s jarring Thursday/Friday (Christmas Eve & Christmas Day) arctic blast