7-Day Forecast: Accumulating snowfall across Chicago area

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center
Monday Forecast: Partly sunny and milder. S winds 10 to 15 mph. High: 34.
The extended outlook calls for a brief warm-up on Tuesday with temps hitting the near 40s. Tuesday afternoon precipitation looks to start as rain and then switch over to what looks like will be significant accumulating snowfall through the overnight hours into a snowy Groundhog Day on Wednesday as well. Colder weather with sunshine to finish out the week with February sunshine.