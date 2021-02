Update 1PM CST...Visibility has generally improved across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana this Sunday afternoon, but is still restricted in a few areas and will continue to be low along the Lake Michigan shoreline until later this afternoon (grey-shaded areas and visibility on maps below).As the center of low pressure moves off to the northeast, the associated cold air is still expected to sweep into our area from the northwest later this afternoon/early evening - lasting through Monday before southerly winds bring a warming trend beginning Tuesday.

______________________________________________________________________________________________