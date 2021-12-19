7-Day Forecast: A dry, non-snowy Christmas week in winter Chicagoland

Extended Outlook: Mostly dry week as winter begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Increasing clouds Friday with a chance of rain/snow mix. Christmas Day looks dry with morning clouds and afternoon sun.

