7-Day Chicago Weather Forecast: Temperatures hit 70s on Saturday, cooler next week

Thursday, 4/30:

Lakeshore Flood Warnings and River Flood Warnings are in effect for some counties across the Chicago region Thursday.

Skies will be clearing and colder with diminishing winds. A low of 35 degrees is expected, with temperatures closer to 40 degrees near the Loop and lake shore.

Friday, 5/1:

High pressure brings mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures to start the first day of May. Highs in the low 60s with readings closer to the mid-50s right along the lakefront. Partly cloudy overnight and milder, with a sprinkle possible.

Saturday, 5/2:

Clouds will break for some passing sun. It will be a bit breezy and significantly warmer, with a high of 75 degrees possible.

Sunday, 5/3:

Partly sunny but seasonably mild with a high of 68 degrees.

Monday, 5/4:

Some morning sun but high and mid-level clouds increase as the day progresses. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s with cooler readings at the lakefront.

Tuesday, 5/5:

Cloudy, cool and breezy. Spells of rain likely, with highs around 55 degrees but cooler by the lake.

Wednesday 5/6:

Sunshine is back with some mixed clouds at times, and a high around 58 degrees.