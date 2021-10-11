6:09PM CDT Mesoscale Discussion update on Tornado Watch…

Mesoscale Discussion 1835 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0609 PM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 Areas affected...central through northeast Illinois Concerning...Tornado Watch 521... Valid 6:09 - 7:45 PM CDT... The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 521 continues. SUMMARY...Threat for locally strong to severe gusts and a few brief tornadoes will persist from central and northern IL through early evening. DISCUSSION...An arcing line storms with embedded bowing segments and occasional meso-vortices continues moving northeast through central and north central IL at 35-40 kt. The activity is moving through a relatively narrow instability corridor with 500-1000 J/kg MLCAPE. Despite the somewhat marginal thermodynamic environment, vertical wind profiles continue to exhibit large low-level hodographs with 250-300 m2/s2 storm relative helicity as well as 50+ kt effective bulk shear. The downstream environment across northeast IL will remain favorable for occasional embedded organized structures through early evening. Storms will eventually pose a severe threat for the Chicago metro area near or shortly after 00Z.