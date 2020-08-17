51 years ago today Hurricane Camille roared ashore

Today is a somber anniversary and evidence that the hurricane season’s “prime time” is very near.

A devastating Category 5 Hurricane Camille with 175 mph sustained winds and a frightening 24.6 ft. storm surge roared ashore on the Mississippi Coast at Bay St. Louis on this date, August 17, 1969, 51 years ago. Its death toll was 256.

The destruction along the immediate Gulf coast was near total.

It remains one of the fiercest hurricanes ever to hit the continental U.S., surpassed in terms of wind and central pressure only by the infamous 1935 Labor Day Hurricane which swept across the Florida Keys and up the Sunshine State’s west coast with 185 mph top winds. (Note: 2019’s Hurricane Dorian also generated 185 mph top winds but never made landfall in the U.S., sweeping northward and paralleling and roaring northward just off the U.S. East Coast instead).



Camille is one of only four hurricanes to landfall on the U.S. mainland with top tier Category 5 intensity—i.e. with winds topping 157 mph.

Tragically, roughly the same region so horrifically impacted by Camille was to be devastated 36 years later by Hurricane Katrina, a storm responsible for the deaths of 1,200 and now tied with Hurricane Harvey as the most expensive on record.

Check out this radar animation of Hurricane Camille move from the Gulf of Mexico onto the Gulf Coast–narrowly missing a direct hit on New Orleans—as posted by WWL-TV meteorologist Payton Malone

It’s been 51 years since Hurricane Camille made landfall in Hancock County, MS. It’s still one of only four Cateogry 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the Continental United States. Radar from the time shows it clips lower Plaquemines/St Bernard then moves into Mississippi. #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/lH0pNAY7fL — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) August 17, 2020

Camille produced catastrophic damage for its time amounting to $1.42-billion which would translate to $9.9 billion today.

On the open Gulf, the storm generated 70 ft. waves and produced sub-surface mudslides which literally lowered the ocean floor just off the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Born as an easterly wave that moved from Africa out over the Atlantic, Hurricane Camille’s remnants swirled northward once crashing into the Gulf Coast into the Appalachians where the floods its torrential downpours produced created additional death and destruction.

