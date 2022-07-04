Today: Increasing clouds & humidity. Chance of evening thunderstorms, some strong to severe. S 10-20 mph. Air quality is mostly in the Moderate with large pockets of Unhealthy Air For Sensitive Groups and Unhealthy Air for all. Highs near 90, a bit cooler lakeside.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with second round of thunderstorms likely late. SW 10-15 mph. Lows in the low 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot & muggy. Chance of late evening thunderstorms, some could be strong to severe. W 10-20 mph. High: 91

Extended outlook calls for a bit cooler temps on Wednesday but still quite muggy. More clouds on Thursday and chance of showers/thunderstorms. Cooler and less humidity as we get into Friday with more comfortable highs near 80 with some nice sunshine for next weekend.