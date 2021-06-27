4 tornadoes touch down in Illinois over weekend, NWS forecasters say

CHICAGO – The National Weather Service confirms that four tornadoes spun throughout parts of Illinois this weekend amid heavy storms.

The confirmed tornadoes occurred on June 25 and June 26.

Forecasters say an EF-1 tornado, with peak winds of 95 mph, was recorded in Danforth on Friday.

Meteorologists add that three EF-0 tornadoes, ranging from 70-80 mph, impacted the state on Saturday:

Dyer/Schererville: EF-0 (75mph)

Crete: EF-0 (70mph)

Chatsworth: EF-0 (80mph)

On Saturday, the Chicago region was under a tornado warning after a line of strong thunderstorms moved towards the area.

The NWS confirms there were 3 tornadoes in the #Chicago area Saturday. There was also one Friday. #ilwx #inwx https://t.co/q8m8DgRpka — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) June 27, 2021

Locally, flooding in the Chicago area caused road closures, detours, and a White Sox game postponement.

Flash flooding and severe thunderstorm advisories were also in effect across parts of Illinois and Northwest Indiana.