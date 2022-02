EVANSTON, Ill. — Thursday, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Day and pizzerias across the country are feeding the hungry through the Pizza Across America campaign.

For the third year, one family-owned shop taking part is Panino's Pizzeria in Evanston, according to the owner and founder Lenny Rago. He and 200 other pizzerias in every state are teaming up with the non-profit Slice Out Hunger.

"We are trying to help people in need. We are feeding hungry shelters. Different organizations are tied into hungry people," Rago said.