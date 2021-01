That's actaully snow coming down in parts of the area and in some places, there are some big flakes. It's a narrow band of lake-effect snow riding the day's NNE winds into the area.

My WGN meteorological colleague Steve Kahn has reported visibilities dropped briefly to 1/4 to 1/2 mile around midday and that 0.5" has falled there. There's been 0.1" at O'Hare and 0.9" up the lake in Pleasant Prairie, WI. No snow has accumulated at Midway as of the 1:25 p.m.