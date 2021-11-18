30s Friday ahead of slight weekend warmup

Friday Forecast: Sunshine Friday morning gives way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon as highs return to the upper 30s.
This weekend will bring highs in the upper 40s, but mostly cloudy skies and chance of scattered showers Sunday.
