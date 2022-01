WORTH, Ill. — Two people were shot and killed at a south suburban bar Monday night, according to police. No suspects are in custody.

Authorities in Worth and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force say the shooting occurred at the Crossings Bar and Grill on West 11th Street just east of Harlem Avenue. Police did not release any details on what led to the gunfire but say investigators are still in the process of identifying all persons of interest and locating witnesses.