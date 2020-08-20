2 tropical systems threaten mainland next week

Not one but two named tropical systems threaten the mainland U.S. by early next week.

The tropics are back in action with two systems. One is 1120 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. The second with a Hurricane Hunter is on the way to investigate in the Caribbean 210 miles east of the Nicaragua/Honduras border.

Each has top sustained winds of 35 mph but each has great potential for development. Waters over which they’ll pass in coming days are warm and vertical wind shear modest, each supportive of strengthening.

The constellation of tropical forecast models examined by forecasters take these system by early next week toward if not onto the mainland U.S. coast.





The Atlantic system is perhaps the one which appears most ominous based on model guidance.

Virtually every available model takes it toward the southern Bahamas and southern Florida.

What’s striking is the strength two of the Weather Service’s tropical models attach to the system–though equally interesting is the fact the much touted and widely followed European global model isn’t doing anything with the system. Frankly, that’s perplexing. But one takes the output of each of these sophisticated numerical models seriously.

Brian McNoldy, tropical researcher at the University of Miami notes in his morning blog post that 4 of 5 intensity forecasts generate a truly formidable CAT 3 or 4 strength hurricane bearing down on south Florida–while only one of the 51 members of the European Center’s widely respected ensemble model even bring a hurricane strength system across the Florida peninsula into the Gulf.

Imagine being a National Hurricane Center forecaster faced with the dilemma of trying to reconcile such varied predictions.

What’s often done is a “blending” of models to come up with a wind and track forecast and, for the moment, this leads to an official estimate of 75 mph winds early Monday. But stay tuned! Intensify forecasts are a devil and subject to quick updates. NHC forecasters strongly caution there is a higher than usual uncertainty in predicting the system’s strength.

You’ve got to know that having a set of models kicking out hurricane wind speeds of potentially 100 to 116 mph has every meteorologist’s attention. And with five days and a whole succession of observations and new model runs yet to come, intensity forecasts will take on increased reliability well before the storm is a threat to the mainland. Much is going to depend on the extent of this system’s interaction with land and how that impacts its strength.

Adding to the suspense is the fact Monday marks the 28th anniversary of the August 1992 Florida landfall of devastating Hurricane Andrew, one of the most destructive hurricanes ever to hit the Florida peninsula.

The Caribbean system is to sweep across the Yucatan out into the open Gulf in coming days appears headed for a Gulf Coast rendezvous early next week. Systems in that area have produce real intensification surprises and that’s definitely one to monitor. At the moment, the official NHC forecast produces a tropical storm strength system. Stay tuned!