CHICAGO — NWS Chicago has confirmed two tornadoes in Northern Illinois — neither is one in Belvidere where the theatre roof and marquee collapsed.

According to the NWS, one was reported west/southwest of Baileyville and one was reported near Caledonia.

57 tornadoes and even more funnel clouds reported across 7 states in the Midwest and South.

National Weather Service investigators will be looking into each one of these twisters in the next few days to track the speed and strength.

Almost 300 reports of wind damage and wind gusts in the Chicago area reached more than 70 mph.

164 reports of large hail, 26 reports of hail 2″ or greater in size which is the size of a chicken egg.