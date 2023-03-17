UNINCORPORATED WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A warrant is out for the arrest of a man charged with reckless homicide in a marijuana-related crash, after a baby and woman were killed in Unincorporated Waukegan in October.

According to police, Jarelle Brown, 28, of Zion will be facing two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of driving under the influence of cannabis.

On October 29 around 4:15 p.m. police were dispatched to a crash on North Green Bay Road near Atlantic Avenue where two vehicles were found damaged.

A Toyota, driven by a 34-year-old man, was leaving a parking lot when the vehicle was “T-Boned” by a Dodge travelling northbound.

Police reports say an eight-month-old baby restrained in the back seat of the Toyota was transferred to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old woman sitting in the front passenger seat of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene and a seven-year-old boy sitting in the back seat of the Toyota was transferred to the hospital with serious injuries, as was the driver.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and two other men in the car, 19 and 24, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigating and police are actively searching for the suspect with a bond is set at one million dollars.