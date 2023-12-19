WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Authorities say a woman was found dead after an apartment fire in Waukegan over the weekend.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office offered an update on the deadly fire on Tuesday afternoon and said the 42-year-old victim, a Waukegan resident, was found dead inside the unit where the blaze broke out on Saturday.

Officials say the fire started just before 8 p.m. inside an apartment in the 2700 block of West Glen Flora Avenue.

Crews say they received several calls about the fire and after arriving on scene they found heavy flames coming from a first-floor unit, where they later located the victim.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy that was performed on Monday indicated that the woman likely died from smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

Currently, it is unclear what sparked the blaze and an investigation by the Waukegan Fire Department, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, and the Waukegan Police Department is currently underway.