WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A driver is dead after a vehicle rolled over several times and ejected a passenger Monday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as a 31-year-old Waukegan resident.

According to witnesses on the scene, the vehicle was traveling at a high speed northbound on Green Bay Road when it crossed into the southbound lanes and back into the northbound lanes.

Police stated that the vehicle travelled off the roadways and rolled over several times.

Waukegan Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on the woman before transporting her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 50-year-old woman from Waukegan, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Waukegan police located 8.8 grams of what they tested to be heroin in the car. The reason for the vehicle losing control is unknown.

There was no other information provided.