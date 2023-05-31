WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A Waukegan man trying to stop a fight outside of a bowling alley early Monday was shot and killed.

Just before 1:10 a.m., police responded to Vista East Hospital on the report of a gunshot victim.

Shortly after arriving to the hospital, the 21-year-old victim, later identified as Mieshon Harvey, of Waukegan, was pronounced dead.

Officers were able to determine the shooting happened in the parking lot of Bowlero, located in the 600 block of Lakehurst Road.

Witnesses told police two females were fighting in the lot when Harvey stepped in to try to stop it. Police said Harvey and Josiah Mars, 24, of Zion, then got into an altercation. At some point, Mars allegedly obtained a handgun from Derrick Wells, 32, of Zion, and shot Harvey in the chest.

Mars and Wells allegedly fled the scene but were later apprehended by Waukegan police.

Mars was charged with three counts of murder. Wells was also charged with three counts of murder in addition to aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.

Mars and Wells were issued a $5,000,000 bond.