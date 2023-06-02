WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A Zion man on the run after allegedly shooting his estranged wife and another man amid a domestic dispute is now in police custody, authorities said Friday.

According to Waukegan police, 42-year-old Tomas Tapia was taken into custody in New Mexico. He is now awaiting extradition back to Illinois for the double shooting.

Police considered Tapia ‘armed and dangerous’ amid warnings that the alleged shooter was on the run. Police said in an update Friday that Tapia was traveling with an unknown companion. When stopped in New Mexico, Tapia approached police and informed them he was wanted in connection with a double shooting in Waukegan.

Law enforcement officials confirmed Tapia’s claim to be true and he was arrested.

On May 24, police responded to the 1300 block of Bridge Drive and located two gunshot victims in the parking lot.

Tapia’s wife suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. According to police, the pair were separated. A second victim, a 25-year-old North Chicago resident, was shot in the chest.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Waukegan police at (847) 360-9001 or by texting 847411, using the keyword WPDTIP.