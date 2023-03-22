WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a 21-year-old man who is an active Navy member stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base.

Police said Seamus Gray left the Ibiza Bar on North Genesee Street by himself around 1:35 a.m. on March 18 and was last seen on camera in the area of Sheridan Road and Washington Street.

Police described Gray as 6-foot-3-inches, weighing around 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light pink/red long-sleeve shirt and pants. Gray also has multiple tattoos on his left arm and a script tattoo on his ribcage.

Anyone who has information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call Waukegan Police Investigations Division at (847) 599-2673 or leave an anonymous tip by clicking here or here.