WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man who police believe to be in his early 20s was shot in a parking lot Friday evening in Waukegan.

Waukegan police responded to a call of a shooting in a parking lot near the 1400 block of North Golf Road around 5:40 p.m.

The man was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Waukegan police believe that the man was specifically targeted. There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information specific to this incident is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department tip-line at 847-360-9001.