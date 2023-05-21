NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — An 18-year-old man was injured and another man is dead after they were shot in an alleged targeted shooting, police say.



According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Cypress Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Saturday.

Officers transported a 42-year-old man of North Chicago to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old man was transported to another hospital in stable condition.

Police said the shooters fled from the scene and police are still investigating the incident.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy for the 42-year-old.