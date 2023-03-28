WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Naval Criminal Investigative Service on Monday continued their search in Waukegan for missing Navy sailor Seamus Gray, with rescue canines focusing on an area near Government Pier.

Despite divers from the Waukegan and Gurnee fire departments searching the area, the whereabouts of Gray were not discovered. The news is the latest development in the disappearance of the 21-year-old, who has not been seen or heard from since March 18.

As the search continues, the military service member’s mother, Kerry Gray, has since returned to Florida after traveling to Illinois. In a March 26 Facebook post, Gray said it appears her son was in a tragic accident.

While she described the days since her son has gone missing as “grueling, nauseating, heartbreaking and quite honestly soul-crushing,” in an earlier Facebook post, she thanked the Waukegan first responders for their efforts.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police in Waukegan searching for missing 21-year-old Navy sailor

“I’m holding on by a thread because I’m it,” she continued. “I’m his ride or die. I’m his biggest advocate. I’m his detective. I’m his search and rescue team. I’m Seamus’ mom.”

Surveillance video captured in the early morning hours of March 18 shows Gray walking alone near Sheridan Road and Washington Street and later along the Marina Harbor near the Metra station. He was due to report back to Great Lakes Naval Base by 2 a.m.

Police in Waukegan called off their search for Gray last week due to exhausting all of their efforts. Attempts were slated to resume if the department received any new and credible leads on Gray’s whereabouts, police added.

Police described Gray as 6-foot-3-inches, weighing around 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light pink/red long-sleeve shirt and pants. Gray also has multiple tattoos on his left arm and a script tattoo on his ribcage.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call Waukegan Police Investigations Division at 847-599-2673. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 847-360-9001, texting WPDTIP and a message to 847411, or clicking here or here.