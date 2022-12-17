WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man was thrown 30 feet from his car after he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into a ditch early Saturday morning in unincorporated Waukegan, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 2:30 a.m., deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash in the 12700 block of West Crescent Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, deputies believe the man, 35, of North Chicago, drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and crashed into a ditch for an unknown reason.

Deputies found the man about 30 feet from his car after they said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and will likely be paralyzed from the waist down, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the office’s technical crash investigations unit.