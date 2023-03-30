WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A North Chicago man injured in a high-speed crash last December while allegedly under the influence faces multiple charges.

D’Andre Moton, 35, of North Chicago is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and driving with a suspended license following a crash on Dec. 17, 2022.

Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 12700 block of West Crescent Avenue in Waukegan for a traffic crash with injuries. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies found Moton ejected about 30 feet from the wrecked vehicle.

Moton was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer at a high rate of speed eastbound on West Crescent Avenue, deputies said. As the car approached Adelphi Avenue, Moton crossed an oncoming traffic lane and drove into a ditch.

The Chevrolet struck a utility pole and rolled over onto its side. Moton was not wearing a seat belt, deputies added.

Moton, who deputies said is paralyzed from the waist down, will be taken into custody upon his release from physical rehabilitation. Investigators determined excessive speed, cannabis, and alcohol were all factors in the crash.