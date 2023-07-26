WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Waukegan over the weekend, police said Wednesday.

Just before 9:30 p.m., July 22, officers were called to the area of North Lewis and Roger Edwards for a male pedestrian in the roadway. Police learned that moments prior, the driver of a white 2014 Cadillac XTS hit the male in the road while traveling northbound on Lewis.

The driver involved pulled over and contacted police.

Emergency personnel in Waukegan rushed the pedestrian to Vista East Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 53-year-old John D. Rutledge of Waukegan.

No charges are pending at this time.